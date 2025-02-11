15 Azerbaijani judokas selected for Grand Slam

Azerbaijan will have 15 judokas competing in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, which will take place from February 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Three of them – Turan Bayramov (ranked 3rd), Balabay Aghayev (6th), and Ahmad Yusifov (8th) – will compete in the 60 kg weight category, Idman.biz reports.

In the 66 kg weight class, three Azerbaijani athletes – Ruslan Pashayev (3rd), Yashar Najafov (6th), and Rashad Elkiyev (8th) – have earned spots in the top eight.

Additionally, among our top-ranked judokas, Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) holds the second start number, followed by Zelim Tckaev and Omar Rajabli (both 81 kg), who are ranked 3rd and 6th, respectively. Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), ranked 4th, and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg), ranked 2nd, will also participate.

In the women's competition, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) and Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg) are ranked 7th, while in the 63 kg weight category, two of our athletes – Acelya Toprak (7th) and Fidan Alizada (8th) – will have strong starting positions.

Idman.biz