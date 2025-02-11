11 February 2025
EN

15 Azerbaijani judokas selected for Grand Slam

Judo
News
11 February 2025 11:47
22
15 Azerbaijani judokas selected for Grand Slam

Azerbaijan will have 15 judokas competing in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, which will take place from February 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Three of them – Turan Bayramov (ranked 3rd), Balabay Aghayev (6th), and Ahmad Yusifov (8th) – will compete in the 60 kg weight category, Idman.biz reports.

In the 66 kg weight class, three Azerbaijani athletes – Ruslan Pashayev (3rd), Yashar Najafov (6th), and Rashad Elkiyev (8th) – have earned spots in the top eight.

Additionally, among our top-ranked judokas, Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) holds the second start number, followed by Zelim Tckaev and Omar Rajabli (both 81 kg), who are ranked 3rd and 6th, respectively. Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), ranked 4th, and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg), ranked 2nd, will also participate.

In the women's competition, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) and Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg) are ranked 7th, while in the 63 kg weight category, two of our athletes – Acelya Toprak (7th) and Fidan Alizada (8th) – will have strong starting positions.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rashad Rasullu: "We are preparing at a high level for the Grand Slam in Baku"
10 February 14:40
Judo

Rashad Rasullu: "We are preparing at a high level for the Grand Slam in Baku"

He also noted the Grand Slam’s significance as a preparatory event for major championships
Azerbaijani judoists' Tashkent test
9 February 13:50
Judo

Azerbaijani judoists' Tashkent test

Azerbaijani national judo team has applied to participate in the third Grand Slam tournament this year

Ukraine changes squad for Baku
8 February 16:00
Judo

Ukraine changes squad for Baku

Ukrainian judo national team has made changes to its squad for the Grand Slam tournament
Azerbaijani judo team completes training camp in Paris
7 February 13:24
Judo

Azerbaijani judo team completes training camp in Paris

After the Grand Slam tournament, the Azerbaijani judo team finished their international training camp in Paris

Abe, Kokauri, and Aliyeva featured on Grand Slam poster
7 February 11:31
Judo

Abe, Kokauri, and Aliyeva featured on Grand Slam poster

International Judo Federation unveils poster for upcoming tournament in Baku
Belgian judo star removed from Baku Grand Slam roster
6 February 15:47
Judo

Belgian judo star removed from Baku Grand Slam roster

Matthias Case withdrawn from the upcoming tournament

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments