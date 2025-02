Azerbaijani national judo team has applied to participate in the third Grand Slam tournament this year.

The competition will be held from February 28 to March 2 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Idman.biz reports.

The initial squad of our team includes four athletes: Balabey Aghayev, Turan Bayramov (both 60 kg), Yashar Najafov (66 kg) and Zelim Tsakayev (81 kg).

It is currently known that teams from 16 countries will participate in the tournament.

Idman.biz