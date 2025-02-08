8 February 2025
EN

Ukraine changes squad for Baku

Judo
News
8 February 2025 16:00
3
Ukraine changes squad for Baku

Ukrainian judo national team has made changes to its squad for the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku on February 14-16.

Although the team initially included 6 athletes, Artem Lesyuk (60 kg) and Diana Semchenko (+78 kg) were later removed from the list, Idman.biz reports.

In addition, two athletes who once rose to the podium in our country will come to the competition. Of them, Yulia Kurchenko (78 kg) won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament last year, and Dilshod Khalmatov (60 kg) competed in the final in 2022.

Yevgeny Balievsky (+100 kg) and Kristina Goman (+78 kg) will also compete in Baku.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani judo team completes training camp in Paris
7 February 13:24
Judo

Azerbaijani judo team completes training camp in Paris

After the Grand Slam tournament, the Azerbaijani judo team finished their international training camp in Paris

Abe, Kokauri, and Aliyeva featured on Grand Slam poster
7 February 11:31
Judo

Abe, Kokauri, and Aliyeva featured on Grand Slam poster

International Judo Federation unveils poster for upcoming tournament in Baku
Belgian judo star removed from Baku Grand Slam roster
6 February 15:47
Judo

Belgian judo star removed from Baku Grand Slam roster

Matthias Case withdrawn from the upcoming tournament
Rustam Orujov: "Proud to be a member of the IJF Academy"
6 February 15:36
Judo

Rustam Orujov: "Proud to be a member of the IJF Academy"

Azerbaijani judo veteran contributes to global coaching development

Antalya Grand Slam dropped from judo calendar
6 February 14:25
Judo

Antalya Grand Slam dropped from judo calendar

Azerbaijani judokas face unexpected schedule changes

Big Grand Slam in Baku - Number of participants increases
5 February 18:14
Judo

Big Grand Slam in Baku - Number of participants increases

The Big Grand Slam tournament, set to take place in Baku from February 14-16, will see an increase in the number of participants

Most read

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO
6 February 18:01
Football

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team striker finds the net in Turkish Cup clash

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO
6 February 12:44
Football

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO

The Brazilian star returns to his roots
Marcelo retires from professional football
6 February 16:49
Football

Marcelo retires from professional football

The 36-year-old Brazilian made the announcement on social media, confirming the end of his career
New changes in European competitions: Extra time abolition under discussion
6 February 18:13
Football

New changes in European competitions: Extra time abolition under discussion

UEFA considers removal of extra time in club tournaments, possible impact on Champions League