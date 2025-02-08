Ukraine changes squad for Baku

Ukrainian judo national team has made changes to its squad for the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku on February 14-16.

Although the team initially included 6 athletes, Artem Lesyuk (60 kg) and Diana Semchenko (+78 kg) were later removed from the list, Idman.biz reports.

In addition, two athletes who once rose to the podium in our country will come to the competition. Of them, Yulia Kurchenko (78 kg) won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament last year, and Dilshod Khalmatov (60 kg) competed in the final in 2022.

Yevgeny Balievsky (+100 kg) and Kristina Goman (+78 kg) will also compete in Baku.

Idman.biz