7 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judo team completes training camp in Paris

Judo
News
7 February 2025 13:24
22
The Azerbaijani judo team has concluded their training camp in Paris.

Following the Grand Slam tournament, the athletes participated in an international training session in the French capital, Idman.biz reports.

Judo athletes from countries including Japan, Georgia, Finland, France, Portugal, and Italy also took part in the training camp. Among the participants was Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), the Olympic champion and last year’s best judo athlete, who was a key member of the team.

The athletes trained twice a day and engaged in test sparring sessions to improve their skills. After completing their training in Paris, many teams will travel to Baku for the next Grand Slam tournament, set to take place from February 14-16.

