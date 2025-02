The Big Grand Slam tournament, set to take place in Baku from February 14-16, will see an increase in the number of participants.

The Salvador team will join the list of competitors, with two athletes representing the team, Idman.biz reports.

One of them is Jairo Moreno (60 kg), who will compete in the Paris Olympics, and the other is Diego Calix, a two-time continental tournament champion (66 kg).

Teams from 39 countries will participate in the Big Grand Slam.

Idman.biz