Azerbaijan starts in the top four of the World Judo Tour

Azerbaijan’s judo team has started the new season of the World Judo Tour in fourth place.

The ranking considers the teams' performances over the year, including results from the Grand Slam and Grand Prix tournaments, as well as other competitions within the tour, Idman.biz reports.

Based on the results of the first event, the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, the Azerbaijani judokas secured three medals. Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) became the champion, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) and Omar Rajabli (81 kg) won bronze medals.

France currently leads the ranking (3-3-9), followed by Japan (3-3-5) and South Korea (1-2-0).

Idman.biz