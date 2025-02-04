4 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan starts in the top four of the World Judo Tour

Judo
News
4 February 2025 17:41
22
Azerbaijan starts in the top four of the World Judo Tour

Azerbaijan’s judo team has started the new season of the World Judo Tour in fourth place.

The ranking considers the teams' performances over the year, including results from the Grand Slam and Grand Prix tournaments, as well as other competitions within the tour, Idman.biz reports.

Based on the results of the first event, the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, the Azerbaijani judokas secured three medals. Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) became the champion, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) and Omar Rajabli (81 kg) won bronze medals.

France currently leads the ranking (3-3-9), followed by Japan (3-3-5) and South Korea (1-2-0).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Olympic bronze medalist to compete in Baku
15:51
Judo

Olympic bronze medalist to compete in Baku

The team consists of 12 judokas, with the most accomplished among them being Tamerlan Bashaev
Denis Vieru aims for a hat-trick in Baku
14:54
Judo

Denis Vieru aims for a hat-trick in Baku

Moldovan judoka to compete in a new weight category at the Grand Slam
Azerbaijan judo team begins training camp in Paris
14:27
Judo

Azerbaijan judo team begins training camp in Paris

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov joins international athletes for intensive preparation

Grand Slam winner moves into Top 20 in world rankings
12:58
Judo

Grand Slam winner moves into Top 20 in world rankings

Ruslan Pashayev climbs to 19th place after his victory at the prestigious Paris tournament

Grand Slam Judo: Omar Rajabli claims bronze, Ajdar Baghirov falls short
3 February 09:50
Judo

Grand Slam Judo: Omar Rajabli claims bronze, Ajdar Baghirov falls short

Mixed results for team Azerbaijan in Paris
IJF Awards: Hidayat Heydarov named Male Judoka of the Year
3 February 09:00
Judo

IJF Awards: Hidayat Heydarov named Male Judoka of the Year

Heydarov expressed his joy and gratitude

Most read

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?
3 February 09:29
Football

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?

IFFHS reveals January’s leading goal scorers
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
3 February 11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
3 February 17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year

Milan loan defender to Bologna
3 February 18:14
Football

Milan loan defender to Bologna

Davide Calabria leaves AC Milan for the remainder of the season