IJF Awards: Hidayat Heydarov named Male Judoka of the Year

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has been honored as the Male Judoka of the Year by the International Judo Federation (IJF) for 2024.

Idman.biz reports that Heydarov expressed his joy and gratitude: "This award is not just mine; it belongs to the entire Azerbaijani nation. I have a great team behind me, and I want to thank the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, my family, and all my supporters."

Heydarov dominated the 73 kg weight category in 2024, claiming Olympic, World, and European Championship titles—a feat that cemented his status among judo’s elite.

