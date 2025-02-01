1 February 2025
EN

How will the return to Paris be?

Judo
News
1 February 2025 15:16
21
How will the return to Paris be?

The new season in world judo starts in Paris.

Today Grand Slam tournament, which is unofficially called the small world championship, has started in the French capital, Idman.biz reports.

Some participants of Paris 2024 Olympics will also compete for medals in the first competition of the year at the same venue.

For Azerbaijani team, the trip to Paris is more of a test. Because the team is preparing for a long journey, and at the beginning of the season many are still far from their best form. In addition, the judokas do not forget about Grand Slam competition that will be held in Azerbaijan in two weeks.

In any case, considering the presence of both experienced athletes and debutants of the international arena in the squad, it is possible to expect pleasant surprises in France. For example, Huseyn Allahyarov (60 kg) won the U-23 European Championship last year and became the national champion, and now he will make his debut in Paris. The performances of Grand Slam winners Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) and Omar Rajabli (81 kg), who have gained experience in elite competitions, are also eagerly awaited.

The only athlete from the current squad who participated in the Paris Olympics is Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg). He has twice climbed the podium at Grand Slam competitions in France, winning silver and bronze medals. By the way, last year, our team won two silver medals at this tournament thanks to Zelim Tskayev (81 kg) and Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg). The latter is undergoing a recovery period after an injury, and Zelim will be seen at the Grand Slam to be held in Baku.

Undoubtedly, the main favorites of the competition in Paris are considered to be local judokas, who traditionally perform strongly at home. 73 kg is the most popular weight category, in which 35 athletes will participate. Belgian Matthias Kasse (81 kg) has the highest rating among the participants.

A total of 298 judokas from 50 countries will compete for victory in Paris.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani judokas start competing in Paris
11:38
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas start competing in Paris

Today, Grand Slam judo tournament starts in Paris
Casse, Murao, Sulamanidze - Favorites of the Baku tournament
31 January 18:23
Judo

Casse, Murao, Sulamanidze - Favorites of the Baku tournament

The list of participants for the Grand Slam tournament has been revealed

Azerbaijan to compete with 38 judokas at Grand Slam
31 January 17:44
Judo

Azerbaijan to compete with 38 judokas at Grand Slam

Azerbaijan will be represented by 38 judokas at the Grand Slam

Leaders of Tajikistan judo team to compete in Baku
31 January 12:48
Judo

Leaders of Tajikistan judo team to compete in Baku

Tajikistan's top judokas set to join the Baku Grand Prix

Richard Trautmann: "We will strive for a better performance in Los Angeles than in Paris" - INTERVIEW
30 January 17:00
Judo

Richard Trautmann: "We will strive for a better performance in Los Angeles than in Paris" - INTERVIEW

The German expert, also the performance director of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, shared his strategies for preparing for the new Olympic cycle

Murad Fatiyev withdrawn from national judo team for Paris Grand Slam - VIDEO
30 January 14:56
Judo

Murad Fatiyev withdrawn from national judo team for Paris Grand Slam - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national judo team has made a roster change ahead of first Grand Slam

Most read

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th
30 January 12:39
Football

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th

Lille's Historic Victory, Feyenoord's Unwanted Record, and More Key Stats from the Group Stage's Round 8

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
30 January 15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?
30 January 12:08
Football

Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?

The remaining 4% anticipate a draw in Piraeus

Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns
30 January 11:53
Football

Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns

As the Europa League group stage concludes today, the stage is set for thrilling matchups, with Turkish clubs playing away against top European teams