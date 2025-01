The International Open Herstal in Belgium has concluded, with Azerbaijani judoka Shafag Hamidova making a strong showing on the international stage.

Hamidova, competing in the 48 kg weight category, advanced to the final but narrowly missed the gold, securing a well-deserved silver medal, Idman.biz reports.

Her achievement highlights the growing presence of Azerbaijani athletes in the global judo arena.

Idman.biz