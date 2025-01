Kazakh judokas will also participate in the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku on February 14-16.

The team includes three athletes - Adilbek Berikuly (66 kg), Islam Toktas (81 kg) and Kuanysh Ratayev (100 kg), Idman.biz reports.

It is not excluded that other judokas will be added to the team.

Representatives of 29 countries have confirmed their arrival at the Grand Slam competition in Baku.

