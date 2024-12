The new international judo season will begin in February.

Three Grand Slams will take place in the final month of winter, Idman.biz reports.

The first competition will be held in Paris, France, on February 1-2. From February 14-16, Baku will host the world's top judo stars.

The third Grand Slam tournament of the new year will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from February 28 to March 2.

Idman.biz