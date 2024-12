The last judo competition of the year in Montpellier - the Champions League has ended.

Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, tested his strength in the mixed team competition, Idman.biz reports.

The three-time Olympic participant won a bronze medal and climbed to the podium in the team of the Zolotoy Gori club of Georgia.

PSG, led by five-time Olympic champion Teddy Riner, won the competition.

Idman.biz