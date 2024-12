The Judo Champions League, set to begin tomorrow in Montpellier, will take place without the participation of Azerbaijani athletes.

Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) was initially slated to compete for Turkiye's Izmir Buyuksehir Belediyesi club, Idman.biz reports.

However, due to a scheduling conflict with the national team's training camp, his participation was canceled.

Thus, the 2024 international season for Azerbaijani judokas has officially come to an end.

Idman.biz