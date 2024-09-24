Three participants of Olympics to compete in Grand Slam

The coaching staff of the Azerbaijan national judo team has selected the team for the Grand Slam Tournament to be held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on October 11-13.

Three participants of the Olympics - Balabay Aghayev (60 kg), Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) and Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) will perform in the ranking competition, Idman.biz reports.

Huseyn Allahyarov (60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev, Rashad Elkiyev (both 66 kg), Rashid Mammadaliyev, Nariman Mirzayev (both 73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev, Musa Huseynli (both 90 kg), Jamal Gamzatkhanov, Imran Yusifov (both +100 kg) and Acelya Toprak (57 kg) were included.

Idman.biz