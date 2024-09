The International Judo Federation (IJF) has published the poster of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic champions.

The organization posted a photo collage on its social media account featuring the winners of the Summer Olympic Games, including Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), Idman.biz reports.

The IJF created the poster using the social media pages of all the champions.

