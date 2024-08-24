24 August 2024
EN

3 judokas of Azerbaijan team underwent surgery

Judo
News
24 August 2024 10:33
4
3 judokas of Azerbaijan team underwent surgery

Azerbaijan national judoka Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Eljan Hajiyev and Yashar Najafov underwent surgery.

Idman.biz was informed about this by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

It was reported that Azerbaijani athletes were operated by a highly specialized surgeon invited from outside the country.

Gultaj Mammadaliyeva underwent Latarjet surgery due to his left shoulder injury, Yashar Najafov underwent arthroscopic SLAP lesion refixation with an anchor for labrum tear, and Eljan Hajiyev underwent minimally invasive refixation of the acromioclavicular joint and anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with Endobutton.

Mammadaliyeva is expected to return to training after 16-20 weeks (about 4-5 months), Najafov after 12 weeks (about 3 months) and Hajiyev after 20-24 weeks (about 5-6 months).

Idman.biz

Related news

Judo players from 23 countries are on the Baku tatami
23 August 18:59
Judo

Judo players from 23 countries are on the Baku tatami

An international judo tournament will be held in Baku
Hidayat Heydarov is at the top, Zelim Kotsoyev is in the 2nd place
22 August 15:19
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov is at the top, Zelim Kotsoyev is in the 2nd place

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) is the absolute leader of the world ranking
About 400 judokas will attend Rustam Orujov's master classes
22 August 14:50
Judo

About 400 judokas will attend Rustam Orujov's master classes

"Doing what I love makes me happy."
Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9
20 August 16:20
Judo

Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9

The countries that have won the most medals in international judo competitions this year have been revealed
Hidayat Heydarov is among the leaders
20 August 15:31
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov is among the leaders

The judokas who won the most gold medals in the remaining part of the season have been revealed
Competitors from fifty countries to Azerbaijan national team
20 August 13:08
Judo

Competitors from fifty countries to Azerbaijan national team

The number of participants in the world championship among junior judokas, which will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru, has been determined

Most read

Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days
21 August 14:45
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days

Dinamo Zagreb was the second team to beat Qarabag by a big score in the Champions League
Turan and Aykhan became World Champions
21 August 20:22
Wrestling

Turan and Aykhan became World Champions

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, Jordan
Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO
22 August 22:50
Azerbaijan football

Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO

Zire played its next match in the European Cup
The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced
21 August 18:57
Volleyball

The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced

The matches of the tournament will be held in Austria