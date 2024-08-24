3 judokas of Azerbaijan team underwent surgery

Azerbaijan national judoka Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Eljan Hajiyev and Yashar Najafov underwent surgery.

Idman.biz was informed about this by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

It was reported that Azerbaijani athletes were operated by a highly specialized surgeon invited from outside the country.

Gultaj Mammadaliyeva underwent Latarjet surgery due to his left shoulder injury, Yashar Najafov underwent arthroscopic SLAP lesion refixation with an anchor for labrum tear, and Eljan Hajiyev underwent minimally invasive refixation of the acromioclavicular joint and anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with Endobutton.

Mammadaliyeva is expected to return to training after 16-20 weeks (about 4-5 months), Najafov after 12 weeks (about 3 months) and Hajiyev after 20-24 weeks (about 5-6 months).

