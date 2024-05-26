3 medals on the first day - FOTO

The Coimbra European Cup among junior judokas has started.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani athletes won 3 medals on the first day of the competition.

Our national team added 2 silver and 1 bronze medals. Nihad Rahimov (60 kg) won a silver medal in the boys competition, and Ozgan Guliyev took 7th place. In the 66 kg weight category, Salim Sultanov won a silver, Kanan Sadigov won a bronze medal, and Ramil Mahmudov finished the competition in 5th place.

Among girls, Aysun Mammadova (52 kg) took the 5th place.

It should be noted that the Cup will be finalized today.

Idman.biz