World Cup may return to Europe

The next World Judo Championship can be held in Europe.

Idman.biz reports that Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is the main candidate to host the World Cup.

The federation of this country sent an official request to the International Judo Federation (IJF). In the last three years, the world championships were held outside Europe.

In 2022, Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, hosted the competition. Last year, the world's most powerful athletes competed in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The ongoing competition is being held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

It should be noted that the last World Cup in Europe, which coincided with 2021, took place in Budapest.

Idman.biz