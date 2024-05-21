Tckaev’s Abu Dhabi challenge

The World Judo Championship continues in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Idman.biz reports that on the third day of the competition, the winners of two weight category will be announced.

Men will compete in 81 kg, women in 63 kg. A member of the Azerbaijan national team will go to the tatami.

Men

81 kg

Zelim Tckaev will join the fight. He will face Antonio Esposito (Italy).

It should be noted that in the first two days of the World Cup, the Azerbaijani national team won 1 gold medal. Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) entered the Azerbaijan judo history as the second World Champion.\

Idman.biz