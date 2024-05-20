20 May 2024
EN

European Cup: 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals from Azerbaijani judokas – PHOTO

Judo
News
20 May 2024 12:24
11
The European Cup among young judokas, held in Malaga, Spain, has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

On the second day of the European Cup, two judokas of Azerbaijan - Suleyman Shukurov and Ali Hajizade wrestled in the 81 kg final. Suleyman Shukurov won the gold medal and Ali Hajizade won the silver medal.

Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) sang the Azerbaijani national anthem in Malaga. He finished the competition with a gold medal. Tuncay Shamil won the bronze prize in 90 kg.

As a result, the Azerbaijani national team took the 3rd place overall and the 2nd place among the boys, according to the number of medals.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani judokas won 2 bronze medals on the first day of the competition.

Idman.biz

Tags:

