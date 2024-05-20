World Championship: Hidayat Heydarov goes to tatami

The World Judo Championship in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, continues.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, award winners in three more weight categories will be announced.

Male judokas will compete in 66 kg and 73 kg weight categories. Women will determine the strongest at 57 kg. 4 judokas of the Azerbaijan national team will go to the tatami.

Men's

66 kg

Yashar Najafov will start the competition from the second round. He will meet the winner of the match between Vilijar Lipard (Estonia) and Baul An (South Korea).

Kamran Suleymanov's first opponent will be Mohamed Abdelmawgoud (Egypt).



73 kg

Hidayat Heydarov, the leader of the Azerbaijan national team, will start the fight from the second stage. Our four-time European champion will face the winner of Akil Gjakova (Kosovo) - Faye Njie (Gambia).



Women's

57 kg

Acelya Toprak will play her first match against Bakyt Kussakbayeva (Kazakhstan).

It should be noted that on the first day of the competition, 3 of our judokas left the World Cup without a medal.

