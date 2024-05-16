16 May 2024
EN

16 May 2024 12:12
"Tckaev is one of the few Europeans who..."

"Zelim Tckaev will be one of the few European representatives who will take part in the 81 kg weight category at the World Championship in Abu Dhabi."

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the European Judo Union (EJU).

Evaluating the ratio of forces in the 81 kg weight class, the portal gave preference to Matthias Casse (Belgium) and Tato Grigalashvili (Georgia), but also distinguished the athlete of the Azerbaijan national team: "After the European champion title won in Zagreb a few weeks ago, the Georgian superstar also won the Grand Slam in Tashkent and Paris. The tournament winner Casse is preparing for the tournament in Abu Dhabi. Zelim Tckaev is the third representative of Europe's top-8. He joined Cassie on the podium in Paris and Tokyo."

It should be noted that the world championship in Abu Dhabi will be held on May 19-25.

Idman.biz

