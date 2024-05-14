Azerbaijani judokas to participate in the World Championship

The team of the Azerbaijan national judo team that will participate in the World Championship has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

11 judokas will represent Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. The team will go to the competition with 9 male and 2 female athletes.

Balabay Aghayev, Turan Bayramov (both 60 kg), Yashar Najafov, Kamran Suleymanov (both 66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Zelim Tckaev (81 kg), Eljan Hajiyev, Vugar Talibov (both 90 kg), Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), as well as Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) and Acelya Toprak (57 kg). Gultaj Mammadaliyeva and Aydan Valiyeva (both 52 kg) will not participate due to injury.

The Azerbaijani team will perform in the competition under the leadership of Richard Trautman, the head coach of the adult national team, and Rashad Mammadov, the coach of the women's national team.

It should be noted that the individual competitions will be held on May 19-23 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

