Grand Slam: Vusal Galandarzade in the semifinals

Grand Slam tournament held in Astana, Kazakhstan continues.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, 4 judokas of the Azerbaijan national team are competing.

73 kg

Vusal Galandarzade started the competition with a victory over Arun Kumar (India). After our judoka defeated Giorgi Chilelidze, he advanced to the 1/8 finals. He eliminated Daniyar Shamshayev (Kazakhstan) from the competition at this stage. In the 1/4 finals, Galandarzade, who was stronger than Tohar Butbul (Israel), advanced to the semi-finals. Azerbaijan's representative will face Manuel Lombardo (Italy) on the way to the final.

Rashid Mammadaliyev started the competition from the second stage. He was upset with Manuel Parlatti (Italy) and the defeat.

81 kg

Omar Rajabli failed in his first match with Nase Herkovic (Slovenia).

Maharram Imamverdiyev lost to Aurilien Bonferoni (Switzerland) at the start.

It should be noted that after the first day of the competition, Azerbaijan has a bronze medal. Kamran Suleymanov was the 3rd in 66 kg.

Idman.biz