Grand Slam: 1 bronze medal on the first day

The Grand Slam judo tournament has started in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the competition, seven judokas of the Azerbaijan national team took to the mat.

Four of them fought for the bronze medal. Two of these athletes met each other and Kamran Suleymanov took the 3rd place.

Men's

60 kg

Ahmad Yusifov made it to the semi-finals after defeating Dauren Syukenov (Kazakhstan), Yam Wolczak (Israel) and Michele Augusto (Brazil). He lost to Yang Yung-wei (Chinese Taipei) in the match for a place in the final. HE met Yeldos Smetov (Kazakhstan) in the third place duel. Since the opponent won, our compatriot finished 5th.

Nazir Talibov defeated Jonathan Charon (Cuba), Magjan Shamsaddin (Kazakhstan) and Aybek Omirov (Turkmenistan) on the way to the semi-finals. He lost to Ramazan Abdulayev of neutral status in one step of the final. Talibov, who was injured in this match, did not compete for the bronze medal.



66 kg

Two Azerbaijani judokas faced each other in the match for bronze. Kamran Suleymanov won the matches against Erbol Amasbekov (Kyrgyzstan), Julien Fraskadore (Canada) and Strahinja Buncic (Serbia). He lost to Italian Matteo Piras in the semi-finals and tested his strength in the match for bronze.

Although Ruslan Pashayev defeated Matej Poliak (Slovakia) and Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (Kazakhstan), he lost to Lukas Saa (Finland) in the quarter-finals. Sardar Rahimova (Turkmenistan), who won the consolation match, met her teammate in the bronze match. Kamran Suleymanov came out on top of this duel and climbed to the third step of the podium.



Women's

48 kg

Leyla Aliyeva advanced to the semifinals with victories over Jibek Jaksibay (Kazakhstan), Tare Babulfat (Sweden) and Natasha Ferreira (Brazil). She lost to Sabina Gilyazova with neutral status at this stage. Aliyeva met Tugce Beder from Turkiye for the bronze medal and lost.



57 kg

Acelya Toprak lost to Pihla Salonen (Finland) in the first match.

Although Fidan Alizade won over Dina Mukhanbat (Kazakhstan), she lost to Olympic champion Rafaela Silva (Brazil).

It should be noted that our national team went to Astana with 12 male and 3 female judokas.

