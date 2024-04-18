"Our preparation for the European Championship is at a high level."

Turan Bayramov (60 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He said that he is fully ready for the European Championship to be held in Zagreb: "Everyone shows all their strength in this competition. It is true that I became the European champion among juniors. I will do my best to win this title in the seniors as well. My main goal in front of me is to participate in the European Championship in a worthy way. Later, I want to successfully participate in the world championship and go to the Olympics."

It should be noted that the European Championship will take place on April 25-27 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Turan Bayramov announces his goal for European Championship will take place on April 25-27 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz