18 February 2024
EN

The last day in the Grand Slam: 1 set of medals from Azerbaijan

Judo
News
18 February 2024 19:32
The last day in the Grand Slam: 1 set of medals from Azerbaijan

The Grand Slam judo tournament organized in Baku has come to the end.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan team won 3 more medals on the last day of the competition.

Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) defeated all his opponents and took a place at the top of the podium. He defeated Christian Toth (Hungary) in the decisive match. Competing in the same weight, Vugar Talibov took the third place.

Jamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) performed successfully in the Baku Grand Slam tournament. He won the silver medal of the competition. Jamal was defeated Valery Endovitsky in the final.

It should be noted that 404 athletes from 61 countries took part in the competition that gives license points to the Olympics. On the first two days of the Grand Slam, Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) won gold medals, Omar Rajabli (81 kg) won silver medals, Balabey Aghayev (60 kg) and Yashar Najafov (66 kg) won bronze medals. .

Idman.biz

Related news

Grand Slam: Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Tckaev became champions - PHOTO
17 February 18:59
Judo

Grand Slam: Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Tckaev became champions - PHOTO

The Baku Grand Slam continues

Grand Slam: Azerbaijan won the first medal
16 February 18:24
Judo

Grand Slam: Azerbaijan won the first medal

Balabay Aghayev wrote the award to the asset of the Azerbaijan national team
The opening ceremony of the Grand Slam was held in Baku
16 February 17:15
Judo

The opening ceremony of the Grand Slam was held in Baku

"I think that this center will boost the development of judo"
IJF official: "The judge's meeting held in Baku is an important part of the process"
16 February 14:55
Judo

IJF official: "The judge's meeting held in Baku is an important part of the process"

"Azerbaijan is taking great steps by involving former athletes in activities through coaching and refereeing"
Reason of the of Azerbaijani heavyweight judoka’s dismissal
16 February 09:55
Judo

Reason of the of Azerbaijani heavyweight judoka’s dismissal

The reason for the dismissal of Azerbaijan's heavyweight judoka Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) from the team has become clear
Mohamed Meridja: "Baku hosts world's leading judokas once again" – PHOTO
16 February 09:00
Judo

Mohamed Meridja: "Baku hosts world's leading judokas once again" – PHOTO

The drawing ceremony of the Baku Grand Slam 2024 took place

Most read

Welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani history-makers - VIDEO
16 February 11:40
Wrestling

Welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani history-makers - VIDEO

Azerbaijani wrestlers who went down the history in the European Championship were welcomed

Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League
17 February 11:00
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League

It should be noted that the first victory in the Europa League took place in the 1996/97 season
Qarabag scored 4 goals
09:51
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag scored 4 goals

The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced
Ramil was replaced, his team lost
09:00
Azerbaijan football

Ramil was replaced, his team lost

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev experienced his first defeat in the 1st League of Turkiye