The last day in the Grand Slam: 1 set of medals from Azerbaijan

The Grand Slam judo tournament organized in Baku has come to the end.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan team won 3 more medals on the last day of the competition.

Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) defeated all his opponents and took a place at the top of the podium. He defeated Christian Toth (Hungary) in the decisive match. Competing in the same weight, Vugar Talibov took the third place.

Jamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) performed successfully in the Baku Grand Slam tournament. He won the silver medal of the competition. Jamal was defeated Valery Endovitsky in the final.

It should be noted that 404 athletes from 61 countries took part in the competition that gives license points to the Olympics. On the first two days of the Grand Slam, Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) won gold medals, Omar Rajabli (81 kg) won silver medals, Balabey Aghayev (60 kg) and Yashar Najafov (66 kg) won bronze medals. .

