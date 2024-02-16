17 February 2024
The opening ceremony of the Grand Slam was held in Baku

16 February 2024 17:15
The opening ceremony of the Grand Slam was held in Baku

The opening ceremony of the Grand Slam judo tournament was held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, who opened the ceremony held at the National Gymnastics Arena, said that judo sport in Azerbaijan has made great development over many years.

According to her, the high results of our Azerbaijani judokas have always pleased our people: "All this is the result of the attention and care of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev to sports. This competition is of great importance for the ranking points of the athletes at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. I wish success to all participants."
President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev said that as the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games are approaching, athletes are trying their hand in a number of international competitions: "President Ilham Aliyev plays an exceptional role in the development of sports in Azerbaijan. We are also doing our best for the development of judo in our country. This year, our judokas of different age groups successfully performed in international competitions. In the last two years, the number of girls and boys engaged in this type of work has reached 10,000. I am sure that our judokas will make us happy at the upcoming Olympic Games."
The President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Marius Wizer first of all congratulated the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as president: "He has a great and exceptional role in the development of sports in Azerbaijan. I express my gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan Judo Federation. The newly created Judo Training Center was very well received by the IJF. I think that this center will boost the development of judo."

After the official speeches, the National Anthem and the anthem of the International Judo Federation were played.
It should be noted that 404 people from 62 countries will try their strength in the tournament. The Azerbaijani national team is represented by 33 athletes in the Grand Slam tournament. The competition, which started today, will last for 3 days.

