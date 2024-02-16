IJF official: "The judge's meeting held in Baku is an important part of the process"

"Azerbaijan is taking great steps by involving former athletes in activities through coaching and refereeing. They are moving forward in terms of performance, teaching, and judging."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Daniel Florin Lascau, chief referee of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

As in all competitions of the World Judo Tour series, a meeting of judges is held on the eve of the Baku Grand Slam. Lascau said at the meeting held at the Judo Training Center that his supervisors and head judges are here to ensure the quality of decision-making and the quality of the overall judging process: "The judges' meeting in Baku is an important part of this process and helps us all to be equally prepared."

The General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rashad Rasullu, expressed his satisfaction with the holding of the seminar in Baku: "As a federation, we pay a lot of attention to refereeing, and IJF referee corps helps us in this matter. We wish success to all the judges, because they are trying to successfully pass the Olympic selection, in addition to protecting the rules of judo and the principles of fair competition."

Lascau then led the delivery of the content of the afternoon session. Examples of numerous recorded situations are shown, and there is often a very fine line between scoring and not scoring.

During the meeting, during the whole process, exercises on tatami, watching videos, and joint discussions were held, and such a philosophy was reinforced that it is important to always make the right decision, even in the closest situations, to have evidence for this decision.

Idman.biz