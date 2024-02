The reason for the dismissal of Azerbaijan's heavyweight judoka Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) from the team has become clear.

Idman.biz reports that he will not be able to participate in the Grand Slam, which will start tomorrow in Baku, due to an injury.

The coaching staff removed Kokauri from the squad at the last minute.

It should be noted that Jamal Gamzatkhanov and Kanan Nasibov will fight in the heavyweight division. The winners of this weight will be determined on February 18.

