Azerbaijan national team in the semi-finals

The games of the III round of the group stage of the open championship of Central Asia among women's handball players, organized in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, were held.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan national team faced the ALMATA REGION club of Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan team won 28:20. It was the 3rd consecutive success of Azerbaijan team. Until then, Azerbaijani handball players, who defeated local teams OKMK 30:28 and ROPSTTM 39:31, advanced to the semi-finals as the 1st place holders in group A.

It should be noted that the tournament will be concluded on May 21.

Idman.biz