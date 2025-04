Azerbaijan’s national trampoline gymnastics team has claimed a bronze medal at the World Cup held in Riccione, Italy.

Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev reached the podium in the mixed pairs synchronized trampoline event, Idman.biz reports.

The duo earned a score of 46.570 in the final, securing third place. This marks their second bronze medal in the World Cup series.

Notably, the pair also won bronze at the first stage of the series, held earlier in Baku.

