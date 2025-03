The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup series is set to begin this week.

The competition consists of four stages, one of which will be held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The first event will take place from April 4-6 in Sofia, Bulgaria, where Ilona Zeynalova and Zohra Jafarova will represent Azerbaijan.

World Cup stages:

April 4-6 – Sofia (Bulgaria)

April 18-20 – Baku (Azerbaijan)

April 25-27 – Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

July 18-20 – Milan (Italy)

Idman.biz