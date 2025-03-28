28 March 2025
EN

AGF Trophy: Four Azerbaijani gymnasts into finals - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
28 March 2025 15:37
26
AGF Trophy: Four Azerbaijani gymnasts into finals - PHOTO

The AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament has kicked off in Baku.

Athletes from 16 countries are participating in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

After the qualification rounds in hoop and ball events for juniors, four Azerbaijani gymnasts have advanced to the final.
Shams Agahuseynova and Ayla Ibrahimova will compete in the ball event, while Azadə Atakişiyeva and Nur Sadıqova will perform in the hoop event during the final.

Later in the program, senior gymnasts will compete in two categories, while the group routines will showcase compositions with five hoops in the all-around event.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gymnasts' events for Croatia fompetition confirmed
14:21
Gymnastics

Gymnasts' events for Croatia fompetition confirmed

Azerbaijani gymnasts have finalized the apparatus they will compete on

Baku hosts international AGF Trophy
10:59
Gymnastics

Baku hosts international AGF Trophy

Athletes from 16 countries will compete in the event

World Cup champion: "We did it!"
26 March 16:31
Gymnastics

World Cup champion: "We did it!"

Madina Mustafayeva highlighted the importance of their training
Chinese Olympic champions to compete in Baku
26 March 15:00
Gymnastics

Chinese Olympic champions to compete in Baku

The Chinese rhythmic gymnastics team will compete at the World Cup in Baku on April 18-20
Simonov and Co to compete in Croatia
25 March 12:14
Gymnastics

Simonov and Co to compete in Croatia

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series will continue in Croatia
Nikita Simonov strengthens lead in World Cup standings
24 March 15:11
Gymnastics

Nikita Simonov strengthens lead in World Cup standings

Azerbaijan’s artistic gymnast Nikita Simonov has solidified his lead in the World Cup series

Most read

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO
26 March 13:30
Football

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO
26 March 10:55
Football

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO

The Argentina national team has set two new records
Health update on Michael Schumacher
27 March 14:37
Formula 1

Health update on Michael Schumacher

Following the accident, Schumacher was in a coma for a long time

Brazil suffers heavy defeat in World Cup qualifiers - VIDEO
26 March 10:12
Football

Brazil suffers heavy defeat in World Cup qualifiers - VIDEO

Matchday 14 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers saw intense action