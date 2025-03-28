AGF Trophy: Four Azerbaijani gymnasts into finals - PHOTO

The AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament has kicked off in Baku.

Athletes from 16 countries are participating in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

After the qualification rounds in hoop and ball events for juniors, four Azerbaijani gymnasts have advanced to the final.

Shams Agahuseynova and Ayla Ibrahimova will compete in the ball event, while Azadə Atakişiyeva and Nur Sadıqova will perform in the hoop event during the final.

Later in the program, senior gymnasts will compete in two categories, while the group routines will showcase compositions with five hoops in the all-around event.

Idman.biz