Gymnasts' events for Croatia fompetition confirmed

Azerbaijani gymnasts have finalized the apparatus they will compete on at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, set to begin on April 10 in Osijek, Croatia.

Four Azerbaijani athletes will take part in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In the men's competition:

Nikita Simonov, the current overall leader of the World Cup standings, will compete on rings.

Ivan Tikhonov will showcase his skills on pommel horse, parallel bars, and horizontal bar.

Rasul Ahmadzada will participate in parallel bars, pommel horse, and floor exercises.

In the women's competition:

Daniz Aliyeva will compete in all four events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

Idman.biz