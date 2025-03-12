Simonov leads the World Cup standings

Nikita Simonov has taken the lead in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series.

After two stages, the Azerbaijani athlete is ranked first in the overall standings in the rings event with a total score of 55 points, Idman.biz reports.

His silver medal in Cottbus, Germany, earned him 25 points, while his victory in Baku added another 30 points to his total.

Simonov’s next competition will be the third stage of the World Cup, set to begin on April 20 in Antalya, Turkiye.

The World Cup Series consists of six stages.

