11 March 2025
EN

American gymnasts to visit Baku for World Cup stage

Gymnastics
News
11 March 2025 14:35
13
The U.S. Rhythmic Gymnastics Team will be heading to Baku for the upcoming World Cup event.

The coaching staff of the U.S. national team has selected the squad for the World Cup stages scheduled to take place from April 18-20 in Azerbaijan's capital, Idman.biz reports.

The team will include Alexandria Kautzman, the Pan American Championship silver medalist, Rin Keys, the U.S. champion, and the group routines team.

The group squad will feature Goda Balsys, Annabella Hantov, Greta Pavilonyte, Alaini Spata, Kalina Trayanov, and Anastasiya Slipets.

