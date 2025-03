The first medalists of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku will be determined today.

Five final events will take place on International Women's Day, Idman.biz reports.

In women’s finals: Vault and uneven bars.

In men’s finals: Floor exercise, parallel bars, and rings.

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts will compete for medals: Deniz Aliyeva in the vault final and Nikita Simonov in the rings final.

Athletes from 18 countries are participating in the World Cup.

Idman.biz