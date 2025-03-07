Another gymnast from Azerbaijan reaches World Cup final

In the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, Ivan Tikhonov earned a spot in the final of the men's pommel horse event.

The Azerbaijani gymnast secured his place in the final with an 8th place finish in the qualification round, Idman.biz reports.

He scored 12.200 points for his routine, which was enough to advance to the final.

Four Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the finals at this World Cup. Previously, Nikita Simonov advanced to the rings final, while Murad Agharzayev and Daniz Aliyeva successfully moved on in the vault qualification.

