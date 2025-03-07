Second day of qualification at the World Cup in Baku - PHOTO

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup continues in Baku.

Athletes from 19 countries are competing in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Participants are competing for a total of ten sets of medals, six of which are men's and four of which are women's.

Azerbaijani team is represented at the World Cup by seven athletes - Deniz Aliyeva, Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Mansum Safarov, Murad Agarzayev and Ramin Damirov.

Today, qualification competitions on various apparatus will also be held.

Based on the results of yesterday's day, Deniz Aliyeva advanced to the finals in the vault, and Nikita Simonov in the exercises with rings.

Idman.biz