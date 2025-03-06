Baku hosts spectacular opening of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

The opening ceremony of the World Cup in artistic gymnastics has been held in Baku.

The event took place at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

The ceremony, attended by officials from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, began with the presentation of the participating countries' flags.

Following this, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov delivered a speech. He spoke about the prestigious gymnastics competitions held annually in Azerbaijan and the successes achieved in the sport. The minister emphasized that the World Cup would play a crucial role in the development and promotion of artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan. Gayibov assured that the necessary conditions would be created for gymnasts to gain valuable experience. After the national anthem, the artistic part of the opening ceremony concluded with performances by dance groups.

Azerbaijan will be represented by the following athletes in the World Cup: Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse), Rasul Ahmadzada (floor exercise, vault), Mansum Safarov (vault, pommel horse), Murad Agharzayev (floor exercise), Ramin Damirov (parallel bars) in the men’s category, and Nazanin Teymurova (4 apparatus) and Daniz Aliyeva (4 apparatus) in the women’s category.

At the end of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest execution scores will also be awarded the traditional "AGF Trophy" cup. A total of 19 countries will compete in the World Cup, with the qualification round taking place on the first day.

Idman.biz