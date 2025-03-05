5 March 2025
Baku hosts Gymnastics World Cup: Qualification rounds followed by finals

5 March 2025
The Gymnastics World Cup is set to kick off tomorrow in Baku, bringing together top athletes from 19 countries to compete for glory.

The first two days of the competition will feature qualification rounds, determining who advances to the finals, Idman.biz reports.

March 6
Men: Floor exercise, parallel bars, rings
Women: Vault, uneven bars

March 7
Men: Vault, pommel horse, horizontal bar
Women: Balance beam, floor exercise

The finals will take place over the following two days:

March 8
Men’s finals: Floor exercise, parallel bars, rings
Women’s finals: Vault, uneven bars

March 9:
Men’s finals: Vault, pommel horse, horizontal bar
Women’s finals: Balance beam, floor exercise

With elite gymnasts from around the world competing, the Baku World Cup promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill and athleticism.

