Antalya awaits Azerbaijani gymnasts

The Organizing Committee of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, set to take place in Antalya, Turkiye, from March 20-23, has announced the participating teams.

Azerbaijani gymnasts will also compete in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The national squad includes six athletes: Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzada, Murad Agharzayev, Nazanin Teymurova, and Daniz Aliyeva.

Unlike all-around competitions, the Antalya event will feature only individual apparatus finals and serves as the third stage of the World Cup series. The competition began last weekend in Cottbus, Germany, and will continue in Baku from March 6-9 before heading to Türkiye.

Idman.biz