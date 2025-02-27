27 February 2025
Schedule announced for National Gymnastics Championship - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
27 February 2025 15:59
Schedule announced for National Gymnastics Championship - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has released the official schedule for the 30th Baku and National Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships, as well as the 9th Baku and National Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The competitions will take place from February 28 to March 1 at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes from different age groups will compete, including youngest gymnasts (born 2018–2017), juniors (2016–2015), children (2014–2013), cadets (2012–2011), youth (2010–2008), seniors (2007 & older).

Idman.biz

