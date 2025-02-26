U.S. gymnastics stars set to shine at Baku World Cup

The top stars of the U.S. men’s gymnastics team are set to compete at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, taking place in Baku from March 6-9.

Frederick Richard and Stephen Nedoroscik, who won the team bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will showcase their skills at the Milli Gimnastika Arenası (National Gymnastics Arena), Idman.biz reports.

Richard also boasts two bronze medals from World Championships, while Nedoroscik is a specialist on the pommel horse, having won bronze at the Olympics and a gold medal at the 2021 World Championships in this event.

Notably, Nedoroscik is also the reigning champion of last year’s World Cup in Baku.

