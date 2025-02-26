26 February 2025
EN

European Championship draw takes place: Azerbaijan to compete with 15 athletes

Gymnastics
News
26 February 2025 12:35
7
The European Gymnastics (EG) Acrobatics Continental Championship draw has been held.

Idman.biz reports that this will be the first European Championship of the season among gymnastic disciplines, taking place in Luxembourg from April 16-20.

A total of 359 athletes from 23 countries, including Azerbaijan, will participate in the competition. Of these, 192 are senior athletes and 167 are juniors.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 15 athletes in the European Championship.

The names of the athletes will be announced at a later time.

The draw has determined the order of performances. For example, the men’s duet will compete in the balance event sixth, while the mixed pair will begin the combined event fourth.

