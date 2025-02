Adil Hajizade won the World Cup in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling in Baku.

Azerbaijani athlete, who took first place in the qualifying round, also scored the highest points in the final, Idman.biz reports.

He fought for gold with his teammate Tofig Aliyev. As a result, Hajizadeh, the silver medalist of the last World Cup in Baku, won this time. He scored 29,400 points.

Aliyev won silver, and Sergey Finichenko (neutral athlete) won bronze.

Idman.biz