Azerbaijani trampoline athlete Seljan Mahsudova took 5th place at the World Cup held in Baku.

She scored 54.760 points in the final of the individual competitions, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, the Olympic participant could not enter the top "three".

Violetta Bardzilovskaya (neutral athlete), silver medalist of the Paris-2024 Games, became the winner of the World Cup. Katerina Yarshova (neutral athlete) won silver, and Sofia Alyayeva (neutral athlete) won bronze.

