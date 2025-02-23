23 February 2025
World Cup Finals Day

23 February 2025 11:15
Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup continues in Baku.

The second day will begin with the individual semi-finals of trampoline athletes, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova will also participate in that competition. She also reached the finals in women's synchronized diving with Shafiga Humbatova and in mixed synchronized diving with Ali Niftaliyev.

At the same time, today the winners and prize-winners in all disciplines will be determined. Azerbaijani athletes have reached two more finals: Ali Niftaliyev and Nijat Mirzayev will perform in men's synchronized diving, and Adil Hajizade and Tofig Aliyev will perform in tumbling.

Athletes from 15 countries are competing in the competition held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

