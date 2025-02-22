22 February 2025
Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku - PHOTO

22 February 2025 18:38
25
The opening ceremony of the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, delivered a welcome speech at the event, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized that the season traditionally begins in Baku for trampoline and tumbling athletes:
“The World Cup in Baku has always been the first major event on the calendar for gymnasts in these disciplines. This year’s competition also marks the start of a new Olympic cycle. Azerbaijan has long been hosting major gymnastics events, and we are delighted to once again welcome the world’s top gymnasts to our capital.”

In his speech, Gayibov also highlighted the significant role of the Azerbaijani government in the country’s sporting achievements. He acknowledged the support of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, who also serves as the head of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Idman.biz

